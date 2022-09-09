MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio- The Morgan County Fair is wrapping up on Saturday. The WHIZ News Team spoke with fairgoers about their experience.

Beth Kutscherenko, former fourth grade teacher said her favorite part of the fair is the food.

The retired teacher said she has never missed a year of The Morgan County fair.

“Well we came to the horse races today and my friend came in from Cincinnati and we’re here to enjoy the races and meeting our friends that we haven’t seen for a while,” she said.

CJ Wilson, Benefits Administrator for Morgan Local Schools is passionate about her community and is excited to be at the fair.

“My husband and I moved down here about 37 years ago and we love it very much. I like to watch the ponies, the racing, and then certainly the fair food,” she exclaimed.

There will be live music on Friday night at the Morgan Fairgrounds and the last day of the fair is on Saturday.