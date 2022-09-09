Live Coverage: Biden Discusses the CHIPS and Science Act in Ohio

President Joe Biden will join Intel, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other federal, state and local officials in celebrating the groundbreaking in the silicon heartland on two of the world’s most advanced chipmaking facilities.

In Ohio, Intel’s more than $20 billion planned investment in a new semiconductor manufacturing site is expected to generate 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 long-term positions in manufacturing and engineering.

As part of their commitment to develop a skilled talent pipeline for its two chip fabs they also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program.

During this phase Intel is providing $17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor focused education and workforce programs.

