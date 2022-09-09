Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

ZANESVILLE 35 LAKEWOOD 7

The Blue Devils improve to 2-2 on the season. Lakewood falls to 0-4

ROSECRANS 15 CATHOLIC CENTRAL STEUBENVILLE: 18

The Bishops took the lead 15-12 in the 3rd quarter. A long punt return gave SCC a short field in the 4th quarter with 6.5 seconds left SCC scored the go ahead touchdown to win 18-15.

MAYSVILLE: 0 TRI-VALLEY: 21

PHILO: 15 RIVER VIEW: 20

WEST MUSKINGUM: 13 NEW LEXINGTON: 26

The Tornadoes lose for the first time this season, while the Panthers remain undefeated at 4-0.

JOHN GLENN: 20 COSHOCTON: 7

SHERIDAN: 18 MORGAN: 13

CROOKSVILLE: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 13

MILLER: 6 WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN: 65

RIDGEWOOD: 14 WEST BRANCH: 38

CAMBRIDGE: 7 INDIAN VALLEY: 38

The Bobcats drop their first game of the season on the road. Indian Valley made it 17-0 early in the second quarter. The Bobcats loan touchdown came on a 4th and 9 when Caden Moore dropped back and found Davion Bahr on a 74-yard seam route to cut the score to 17-7. Unfortunately for the Cats the Braves would add two more touchdowns before the first half came to an end. Cambridge’s Moore was 15 of 28 passing for 212 yards and a touchdown. The Bobcats rushed for 29 yards with Trey Stottsberry carrying 9 times for 30 yards. The will host Bellaire in a Buckeye 8 game next Friday.

BUCKEYE TRAIL: 20 SHENANDOAH: 36

The Zeps remain undefeated at 4-0. They’ll face undefeated Union Local next Friday.

CALDWELL: 56 MONROE CENTRAL: 8

HEATH: 12 GRANVILLE: 35

LICKING VALLEY: 42 JOHNSTOWN: 30

NEWARK: 0 THOMAS WORTHINGTON: 42

NEWARK CATHOLIC: 27 FORT LORAMIE: 9

