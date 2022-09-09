Updated on Friday, September 9, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: AM Patchy Fog. Mostly Sunny. Warm. High 82° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Increasing Clouds. Warmer. Low 62° SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storm Late. Muggy. Not as Warm. 78° DISCUSSION:

After some patchy fog this morning, look for more sunshine and warmer temperatures across SE Ohio as we wrap up the work week. Highs will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Friday Night Football games will be a warm one to start, with game time temperatures in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by the end of the 4th quarter, with end of game temperatures around 70.

Overnight lows will bottom out into the lower 60s across the region, with clouds increasing.

We will see more clouds on Saturday, along with rain chances returning by the mid to late afternoon into the evening. It looks to be mostly showers on Saturday, but an isolated storm will be possible.

More rain will be likely on Sunday into the day on Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will be cooling down as we head into the new week, as highs will fall into the low to mid 70s Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will linger into the day on Wednesday, but we will dry conditions returning as we head into the middle and end of next week, with highs back into the upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!