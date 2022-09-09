2022 Fallen First Responder Walk

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Oh – The Newton Township Fire Department is hosting their 5th Annual Fallen First Responders Walk, this Sunday, September 11th.

Held every year on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the walk honors those lost in the line of duty.

Families of fallen first responders from around the area, as well as anyone in public safety from Fire and EMS personnel to police and dispatch, both active and retired will take part in the walk.

Newton Township Fire Captain Chas Cosgrave says what began as an impromptu event has turned into something extremely special that he hopes continues for years to come.

“It really just started as an impromptu thing, as just one of those things where, we don’t have enough reasons, I don’t think, in the first responder community to just get together and enjoy one another’s company and to catch up. And paying respects was a way to do that. And it’s just a way to not only pay those respects, but to create new connections between first responders and our community,” he explained.

The 343 Firefighters and 60 other first responders, including NYPD and Port Authority officers, lost 21 years ago in the September 11th terrorist attacks, which marked the deadliest firefighting incident ever are among those honored by the walk, which is 3.43 miles in honor of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center.

“9/11 was specifically chosen as the date, as it was the biggest loss of life that we’ve ever experienced in this country for first responders,” he said.

The walk will be rain or shine and begin at the Newton Township Fire Department around 8:45, corresponding to the time American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Cosgrave says anyone in public safety is invited to the walk and the community is encouraged to come out along the route from the fire department to the Maysville Pike Walmart. More information can be found on the walk’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fallenfirstresponderwalk.