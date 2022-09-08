Week four games to keep an eye on

(3-0) New Lexington at (3-0) West Muskingum

The matchup of the week is on the west side. New Lexington and West Muskingum will go head-to-head with the winner staying undefeated. This will be the first game for both teams that counts in the standings for the MVL Small School Division title. It’s hard not to be impressed by what both head coaches have done. West M’s Nate Brownrigg took over a team that had one of the state’s longest losing streaks. Now they’re serious playoff players in DV. Kevin Board’s New Lex team has already won two games against MVL Big School Division teams. West M won a close one last year against New Lex 35-31.

(2-1) Tri-Valley at (2-1) Maysville

Maysville’s players were not alive the last time the Panthers beat Tri-Valley. 2003 was the last time the Panthers got the best of the Scotties. Winner of this matchup will take an early lead for first place in the MVL Big School Division.

Tri-Valley sophomore quarterback Max Lyall has thrown for 527 yards in their last two games, wins over Licking Heights and Jackson.

“He’s matured as a player. He’s grown as a leader as well. The good thing about Max is he knows he hasn’t played a perfect game yet,” said Scottie head coach Cam West.

Maysville scored 20 unanswered last week to beat Coshocton, 20-12.

(2-1) Sheridan at (3-0) Morgan

The last time the Morgan Raiders started a season 4-0 was 2000. That was also the last time they earned a playoff spot. If they can beat Sheridan Friday night you can pretty much book it that they’ll be in the DIV playoffs. Morgan hung tough with Sheridan last year but lost 38-27. It’s Sheridan’s first game against an MVL school, although it won’t count in the Big School Division Standings. They are coming off a week three win over Logan.

(3-0) Cambridge at (1-2) Indian Valley

There are few teams in Ohio that have got off to better starts than the Cambridge Bobcats. Not only are they 3-0, but they’ve outscored their three opponents this season by a total score of 113-7! They ended a long-losing streak to Meadowbrook last week.