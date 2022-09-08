Wanted Suspect in Custody

A subject wanted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody.

Sheriff William Barker said around 12:40pm Crooksville Police Chief Bryan Alexander was provided information regarding the whereabouts of Michael F. Clark of Crooksville.

Chief Alexander located Clark in a white SUV which fled. His vehicle was hidden beside his residence.

After surrounding the home the Special Investigations Unit searched the home and located Clark in a hidden/trap door in the bedroom. After several minutes of negotiation Clark was removed from the crawl space and taken into custody.

Officials said Clark was wanted for failure to appear on a possession of fentanyl compound along with pending child support warrants.

He was taken to the Southeast Regional Jail and is facing and is facing additional charges.