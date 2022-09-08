Its Back! Downtown Scarecrow Competition Registration Opened

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Both the City of Zanesville and the Zanesville Welcome Center are excited to announce the return of the Scarecrow Competition!

After such an amazing turnout last year, they are excited to be revisiting the competition and decorating downtown Zanesville for the month of October.

Ashley Cook, the Director of Sales and Marketing for Visit Zanesville says that last year they had great participation.

“We had 60 entries last year, we are fingers crossed we’re hoping for a great turnout again this year, voting wise, we had over 7,000 people voting last year. They get on visitzanesville.com and on our home screen there is a link there that you click that you can go vote, you can vote on your favorite scarecrow once a day,” Ashley Cook, Director of Sales and Marketing, Visit Zanesville

Registration for the event is opened and the scarecrow frame pickup will be held from September 19th-23rd. Completed scarecrows need to be dropped off by October 3rd.

“Registration is opened, it is on our Facebook page as well as visitzanesville.com and entries are $30 and that covers your frame as well as a sign that will go on your scarecrow, and the sign is so important because it has a QR code and it directs everybody on where to vote. This is a contest, and we will be giving awards out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, ” Cook said.

The scarecrows will be on display throughout downtown from October 7th through the 21st. To learn more or register a scarecrow, you can look at their website at www.visitzanesville.com