7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue.

PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.

The musicians featured are Matt Frampton, Sharwahl, Rolling Rockers, Funknado, Levi Jameson and The River Rats.

Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson said mental illness and drug addiction affects everyone in some way.

“Addiction and mental illness is kind of like a cancer that someone in your lifetime has been affected by. Somebody that everybody knows is affected with either mental illness or some type of addiction,” Watson said.

Paul Quinn, mental health advocate for NAMI, has been involved with the organization for over thirty years.

“Ignorance breeds stigma and stereotypes and because you have a mental illness doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. Nobody wants to be mentally ill. We need to get the word out that treatment works. It’s all about brain chemistry so everybody is a little bit off in some way,” Quinn said.

Quinn said treatment helps and there is a 90% chance of recovery when it comes to mental illness if following a treatment plan. He said this is higher than any other illness.

All proceeds raised from Saturday’s event will be donated to the Six County National Alliance on Mental Illness. This day is to celebrate recovery from addiction and mental illness and remind people that treatment works.

“It’s important for us to be part of this because we’re out here trying to fight addiction, we’re trying to raise awareness around addiction. So The Barn is really honored to be able to be a part of this event for the last seven years,” Watson said.