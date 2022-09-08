Updated on Thursday, September 8, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. High 78° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Mild. Low 58° FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 83° DISCUSSION:

Partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog this morning, will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain very pleasant, as temperatures top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight; along with some patchy fog developing, especially after midnight. We will see temperatures drop into the upper 50s to near 60 for overnight lows.

As we wrap up the work week, look for more sunshine and warmth across the region. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s Friday afternoon.

More clouds will begin to filter in for the day on Saturday, as our next storm system begins to move in from the north and west. Rain chances will begin to move in late in the afternoon into the overnight on Saturday. Temperatures will top off near 80 Saturday afternoon.

Rain chances will be fairly persistent as we head into the day on Sunday and Monday as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Temperatures will be cooler as well, with highs in the low to mid 70s Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will begin to lessen as we head into the day on Tuesday into the middle of next week. Temperatures will once again remain on the cooler side, with highs in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!