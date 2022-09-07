Two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County

Walnut Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash .

It happened Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 12:22 PM on State Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township, Fairfield County.

Authorities said 61-year-old John D. Reedy of Thornville Ohio was traveling east on State Route 204 in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. 63-year-old Marilyn M. Klose, of Pleasantville Ohio was traveling north on Lake Road in a 2017 Kia Forte.

Authorities said Klose failed to yield from a stop sign at State Route 204 and was struck by Reedy’s truck.

Klose was transported to Fairfield Medical Center by Basil EMS with serious injuries and later passed away.

Reedy was transported to Fairfield Medical Center by Basil EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.