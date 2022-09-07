OAZ Radio Players of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH- Today the Radio OAZ players of the game brought to you by Orthopedics Associates. were announced.

Wesley Armstead won WHIZ OAZ Player of The Game after helping his team get a win over Coshocton 20-12. He had 5 catches for 52 yards and a 77 yard punt return for a touchdown to go along with 7 tackles on defense.

And for our other two winners for the WHIZ FM week 3 OAZ Player of The Game on Z92 we had Morgan running back Carson Copeland who scored the only touchdown in Morgan’s win over Philo.

And the last winner for WHIZ AM 1240 OAZ Player of The Game was Isaiah Churchhill who had a 85 yard kick return touchdown. Congrats to all three of these players.

“We’re out here today to just congratulate Wesley as well as Coach Clarke on their Friday night performance and ya know we just wanted to say how much we truly admire all these student athletes and the hard work that they put in ya know not just during the season but all year round and we’re thankful to be a part of it.”

“Playing football, going into my freshman year I’d never done it before so I’m still learning everyday. It’s great to be able to be recognized for the hard work I’ve put in this summer. I think the non-conference games are really good because it gives us a chance to see what we can do, what we’re good at, what we need to work on. And then by the time the conference games come up we have a pretty good idea of what we’re capable of and what we can do”

“It all started around February, right when basketball ended, I immediately got in the weightroom, immediately started lifting, getting out on the field doing agility, all that type of stuff. And then this summer I was going to camps, going to college camps getting work with all the receiver coaches there and doing a lot of work there”