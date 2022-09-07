‘Drive to Live’ Program Educates Youth on Safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – In Ohio, teen drivers were involved in over 160,000 crashes from 2020 to 2021. To combat that number, the Ohio State Patrol and Ohio Traffic Safety Office launched the ‘Drive to Learn’ educational program.

The program started last year and aims to positively engage youth drivers in conversations with the help of parents and state patrol.

Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti, the Post Commander of the Zanesville Post says that this program is aimed to help young drivers make good driving decisions.

“It’s about getting the kids to realize the decisions that the can make that will help them avoid crashes and love on the roadways. It’s about building their experience level, it’s about giving them the opportunity to get that experience.” Lt. Russell Pasqualetti

The leading cause of teen fatalities included impaired, distracted driving, excessive speed, and failure to yield. They hope the program will increase teen experience and lower preventable accidents, and they plan to go to community events and schools to spread the message.

To learn more about the program, visit statepatrol.ohio.gov.