Area week four high school football matchups

MUSKINGUM VALLEY LEAGUE

(2-1) Tri-Valley at (2-1) Maysville (on Z92 Radio)

(3-0) New Lexington at (3-0) West Muskingum (on Highway 103 Radio)

(1-2) Philo at (1-2) River View

(2-1) Sheridan at (3-0) Morgan

(0-3) Coshocton at (0-3) John Glenn

(0-3) Crooksville at (0-3) Meadowbrook

LICKING COUNTY LEAGUE

(1-2) Zanesville at (3-0) Lakewood (on AM1240 Radio)

(3-0) Granville at (2-1) Heath

(1-0) Newark Catholic at (2-1) Ft. Loramie

(1-2) Licking Valley at (0-3) Johnstown

(1-2) Licking Heights at (1-2) Utica

(2-1) Watkins Memorial at (0-3) Northridge



MID-STATE LEAGUE

(0-3) Catholic Central at (1-2) Bishop Rosecrans

BUCKEYE EIGHT ATHLETIC LEAGUE

(3-0) Cambridge at (1-2) Indian Valley

OHIO CAPITAL CONFERENCE

(2-1) Newark at (2-1) Thomas Worthington