Updated on Wednesday, September 7, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 79° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Cooler & Comfy. Low 56° THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 80° DISCUSSION:

After some patchy fog early this morning, skies will be partly cloudy across the region for your Wednesday. A stray shower will be possible, especially east of Zanesville, as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. Temperatures will top off near 80 this afternoon.

Some patchy fog will be possible during the overnight, otherwise, look for mostly clear skies across the region. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for overnight lows.

The end of the work week will be a nice one, with highs warming into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday, and we will see partly cloudy skies on Friday.

Rain chances will begin to return late on Saturday into the early half of next week. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s on Saturday, but we will then see much cooler air arrive with the rain chances as we head into the new week. Highs will fall into the low to mid 70s by Sunday into Monday, and will stay on the cooler side for the day on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!