Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit.

18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary.

58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking and entering, theft, complicity to attempted burglary and complicity to burglary.

Sheriff William Barker said that the pair was connected to crimes being committed to a property on Township Road 139 Rushville/Perry County.

Authorities said the incident was captured on surveillance equipment. Officials said Isler was apprehended as she fled on foot from the area and Kohler fled prior to the Special Investigation Unit’s arrival.

Kohler remains at large. Anyone with information into his whereabouts should contact the Perry County

Sheriff’s Office.