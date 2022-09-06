Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away.

Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital.

Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football coach from 1956 to 1960. He made stops at New Philadelphia, Kent State and then served for 25 years at Muskingum University.

At Muskingum Christopher served as head football coach, head golf coach and athletic director. He also led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference title and was named Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. He also led the golf team to OAC titles in 1978 and 1987

Christopher was inducted into the Muskingum University Athletic Hall of Fame, the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame, the ZDGA Hall of Fame, and the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 4-7PM at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville and Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 10-11AM at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell, where the funeral service will follow visitation at 11AM with Ken Perkins officiating.

Burial will follow at Olive Cemetery in Caldwell. Memorial contributions may be made to the Muskingum University Scholarship Fund, 260 Stadium Drive, New Concord, Ohio, 43762. An online guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com