Library to Hold Medicare Information Session

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System routinely holds public events that benefit and inform people of all ages to a wide variety of interests and possibilities. Muskingum County Library System Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips announced an upcoming Medicare seminar and explained what attendees can expect.

“Tracy McManamon with One Source Benefits is going to be talking about Medicare 101, so the basics,” Phillips said. “So if you’re just figuring out how to sign up or if you’ve done it a few times but you’re still not sure about the process, he’ll be here to talk about any of your concerns, answer any of your questions with that.”

The Medicare seminar will be held twice on Thursday, September 15, at the John McIntire Library. The first will start at 10:30 a.m. and the second will begin at 1:30 p.m.

“He is going to talk about the enrollment process for sure but also about the different types. I know there’s Part A and B and just which one will work best for you. So he’ll go over all the different parts and cover that. He’ll talk about how to maximize your benefits and all of that good stuff. So if you’re not sure about how or what your Medicare benefits are, it’s a great time to figure that out,” Phillips said.

The Medicare seminar will also take place in October, so if you are interested in learning more about Medicare and its benefits you can register at muskingumlibrary.org or by calling (740)453-0391.