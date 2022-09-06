Labor Day Traffic Report

The State Highway Patrol said four people lost their lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued over 1,900 safety belt citations. Troopers also made over 220 drugs arrests and 94 felony apprehensions.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday and ended Monday. Over 16,000 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with over 10,000 non-enforcement stops.

The patrol said the data collected shows the 2022 Labor Day Holiday weekend to be the safest since 2010. Last Labor Day there were 17 traffic fatalities over the four days.

