Labor Day Traffic Report

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs1

The State Highway Patrol said four people lost their lives over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Troopers arrested 405 drivers for OVI and issued over 1,900 safety belt citations. Troopers also made over 220 drugs arrests and 94 felony apprehensions.

The Labor Day reporting period began Friday and ended Monday. Over 16,000 traffic enforcement stops were conducted along with over 10,000 non-enforcement stops.

The patrol said the data collected shows the 2022 Labor Day Holiday weekend to be the safest since 2010. Last Labor Day there were 17 traffic fatalities over the four days.

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.