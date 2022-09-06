Genesis Orthopedic Player of the Week

The River View Black Bears are coming off a shut out win over the Crooksville Ceramics on Friday night.

The Black Bears defeated the Ceramics 36-0 to pick up their first win of the season. The win was due in part to Senior Running Back Jamal Watts. The efforts have made the 6’2 standout the Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine player of the week.

Watts talked about what it means to be named player of the week and the work of the defense.

“We’ve been working on it all week. I think we did a great job,” said Watts.

This week the Black Bears turn the page and look towards the Philo Electrics. The Electrics fell to undefeated Morgan last Friday 7-6.

“I want our team to improve, focus more. Get our heads in the game more, but overall I’m proud of us,” said Watts.

Tune in the the WHIZ-TV news next Monday for our Week 4 player of the week sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Medicine.








