Fountain Square Fire

Several families have been displaced after a fire Tuesday morning.

One duplex and a single family residence in the 800 block of Fountain Square were damaged.

Zanesville Fire Department, along with Washington Township Fire, ZPD, and Genesis Community Ambulance responded to the call, which came in around 11:21 Tuesday morning.

Zanesville Fire Chief Jeff Bell says the fire began in the duplex at 811 Fountain Square and spread through the duplex to the residence at 813 Fountain Square, as well as to the single family residence at 807 Fountain Square.


“First units arrived, we had smoke and flames coming from the residence on the east end, but those smoke and flames had started to affect the adjoining structure on the west, so we actually had two buildings, three residences affected by today’s fire. Crews were able to make entry and get them put out fairly quick,” Bell said.


All residents were able to safely evacuate their homes with no injuries reported.

Chief Bell noted That this could’ve had a very different outcome though, due to the absence of working smoke detectors.


“One thing our guys noticed is, we had 15 people living in three residences and we didn’t have a single smoke detector in there. We were lucky at this point that everybody got out of the house, because it’s daytime hours and kids were in school. But this is a good opportunity to note that if this is a nighttime fire, it could’ve been a very different turnout. Luckily it was daytime, we were notified in a timely manner and kept most of the damage to exterior,” he told us.


Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of damages and losses.

The American Red Cross is also assisting families at this time.

