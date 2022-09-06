Updated on Tuesday, September 6, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Few Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 77° TONIGHT: Spotty Shower/Thunder. Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Not as Muggy. Low 62° WEDNESDAY: Stray Shower. Partly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 80° DISCUSSION:

A few scattered showers, perhaps an isolated storm will be possible across SE Ohio today, especially this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with muggy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

A spotty shower. perhaps a rumble of thunder will linger into the first half of the overnight. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy, with patchy fog possible after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s across the region.

A stray shower chance will be possible on Wednesday, with otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off around 80 Wednesday afternoon.

As we wrap up the work week, we look to stay dry, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will once again return as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will begin to move in late Saturday and linger into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s on Saturday, but with the clouds and rain, highs will fall into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Rain chances will continue into the start of the new work week, with highs in the mid 70s on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!