ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Alzheimer’s Association is getting ready to host a 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Zanesville!

The walk, along with plenty of other activities will take place Saturday, September 24th at Zane State College.

This is part of the largest fundraising event in the world to raise funds for Alzheimer’s and research of the disease.

Walk Manager Jen Bahm says it is important to be able to do this research and fight Alzheimer’s because everyone is affected by the disease in one way or another.

“I’ve had family members that’s been affected by it. And just from working here, and through my experience, I’ve learned that almost everybody knows somebody that’s been affected by the disease, whether it’s family or friends. Everyone kind of had a connection to it, which is crazy,” Bahm said.

In addition to the walk, there will be a kids zone, with local cheerleaders and football players helping kids with coloring, face painting and other activities, as well as an area for caregivers to unwind, relax, and connect with other caregivers.

Bahm says everyone is welcome, whether you’re someone with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, a caregiver, family member of someone with Alzheimer’s, or even just want to come out and join the fight.

“We are all fighting for the first survivor of the disease. Anyone is welcome to join us and we hope you do. Hopefully we’ll have some nice weather and we’ll have a great turnout and we can all just fight together. Your money goes directly towards care, support, and also research into finding a cure for this disease,” she said.

Entry begins at 8:30 AM, followed by a Promise Garden Ceremony at 9:30, and then the walk kick-off at 9:45.

For more information, or to donate to or register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, you can visit http://act.alz.org/zanesvillewalk