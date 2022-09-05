WHIZ Radio week four football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week four of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

On Z92 Radio it’s MVL Big School Division showdown between Maysville and Tri-Valley in Southtown. Both teams come into the game 2-1 and are coming off close week three wins. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth have the call.

On Highway 103 Radio it’s a battle between undefeated MVL Small School Division teams. 3-0 New Lexington goes to 3-0 West Muskingum. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins will have the play-by-play.

And on AM1240 Radio Zanesville looks to get back on track after losing back-to-back games. The 1-2 Blue Devils go to 0-3 Lakewood. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.