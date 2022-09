RIVER VIEW LABOR DAY GIRL’S SOCCER SHOWCASE RESULTS:

ZANESVILLE 5 RIVER VIEW 1

Blue Devils win first game of season as Coach Todd Riley collects his 100th career win.

ROCKY RIVER 6 NEWARK 0

PARKERSBURG SOUTH 1 BEXLEY 0

EASTWOOD 1 BERLIN HILAND 0

LICKING VALLEY 4 WESTERN RESERVE 2

Licking Valley scores 4 unanswered goals in second half to cruise to victory.

WOOSTER 4 TRI-VALLEY 0

VOLLEYBALL:

CALDWELL 3 CONOTTON VALLEY 0