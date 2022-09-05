FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Thirteen vehicles were on hand at the 28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show to help raise funds for a variety of needs within the community. Frazeysburg King Lion Kent Shay talked about the event and the ways the Lions Club supports the community.

“I believe the farthest one away so far is about 50 miles,” Shay said. “So they drove down here in the rain. We give trophies from, I believe there’s 33 trophies that we give out, and they’re donated by merchants around. And it’s not a judged car show, the members go around and pick out the vehicles they like the best.

This year’s car count may have been low but the Lions Club and the Frazeysburg Revitalization Association’s turnout and spirits were well represented.

“Most of the time people come to us and ask for help. And we just try to fill the need. Well I think it’s a great opportunity for somebody who wants to join,” Shay said.

The Frazeysburg Lions Club is always looking for people who enjoy helping others in the community and can be contacted through their Facebook page.