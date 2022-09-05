170th Morgan County Fair Begins Tuesday

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The 170th Morgan County Fair will begin Tuesday with a full slate of activities and entertainment each day through Saturday. Morgan County Fair Board Member Garth Ruff discussed what this year’s fair brings to the community.

“So we officially open Tuesday, September 6, and run through Saturday the 10th,” Ruff said. “New this year, we’ve got some new youth events on the Junior Fair side. But we’re gonna tractor pull on Tuesday in front of the grandstand at six o’clock, then the rest of the week all of our events are at seven. Tough Truck contest on Wednesday, Fast Trax motocross on Thursday, Super-Modified Truck, Tractor, Semi pull on Friday evening. Then we’ll wrap things up in front of the grandstands Saturday with a Demolition Derby.”

Ruff announced that there will be some new vendors and exhibits this year and that the gate admission price will include rides.

“The reason we continue to do this and get such strong support, we try to focus on the youth and the junior fair program,” Ruff said. “That’s kind of why we’re here. We focus on that and then certainly try to provide a good experience in terms of entertainment, whether that’s in front of the grandstand, music here at the stage, amusement rides, but really focus on junior fair and promoting agriculture and promoting the youth in Morgan County.”

The Fair emphasizes motorsports in front of the main grandstand but offers a full schedule of music and entertainment on their small stage.

For more information about this year’s events, you can visit their Facebook page.