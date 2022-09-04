MUSKINGUM WOMEN’S SOCCER TIES OLIVET SUNDAY

The Muskingum women’s soccer team fought to a 2-2 draw against Olivet on Sunday. The Muskies are now 0-0-2 to start the season with the other tie coming in the season opener against Washington & Jefferson.

It was freshman to freshman on the first goal as Hannah Ritchie set up a strike from Britney Herrick. Jillian Laposky scored a goal to give the Muskies a lead in the second half. For Olivet it was Mary Mitchell who scored the tying goal.

Muskingum outshot Olivet 15-10 in the game. The girls will be back in action Wednesday at Wooster starting at 7 PM.