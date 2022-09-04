Duncan Falls Fire Department Hosts 29th Annual Car Show

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – The 29th Annual Antique Car Gathering took place in Duncan Falls today.

The show featured cars and trucks, food, and fun for the Duncan Falls community. The event is a fundraiser for the Duncan Falls Fire Department and the fire chief Donald Alexander says that idea started nearly three 2 decades ago.

“I was one of the founders, long time ago. We had old cars and we went to car shows, and we thought we could probably put one of those on ourselves and it just sprung from there over the years. On a good day we’d have over 200 vehicles, today we’re a little handicapped cause of the weather, we’ve only got 84. Still that 84 people came out in the rain to show their cars is a really good deal.”

And though the show was a little shorter this year due to the weather, the community that did come out had an amazing time. Chief Alexander says that it feels good to see everyone come out to see the cars.

“Its great, the people come out and support the fire department and they get to show their vehicles off and we get to look at their vehicles. I know a lot of get to go to different car shows and just look at cars and things like that and give out our flyers. Alot of folks in the community come out and look at the vehicles and things like that, so its everybody gathering for the community while they look at cars. ”

There were also awards given out to some of the cars that were at the car show to thank the community for their support. The money raised will go towards smaller necessities that the fire department may need throughout the year.