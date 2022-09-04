Updated on Monday, September 5, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Cloudy. Muggy. High 74° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 66° TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 78° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and a few storms will be with us today, along with very muggy conditions across SE Ohio, as a cold front and area of low pressure slowly moves through the region today. A Flood Watch is in place for all of SE Ohio through the end of this evening. Temperatures will not warm much with rain and clouds. Highs will only top off in the mid 70s today.

More scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue into the overnight, along with cloudy and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 60s across the region.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible on Tuesday, along with very muggy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

We will see drier conditions begin to move back in for the middle and end of the work week, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Rain chances will once again increase as we head into the weekend, with the best chance of rain on Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s on Saturday, but they will fall into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!