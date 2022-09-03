Shawnee Celebrates 150 Years

SHAWNEE, Ohio- Today we are out here in historic Shawnee where it’s turning 150 years old. There will be tourists looking at the Tecumseh theater as well as food vendors and much more.

Historic Shawnee is home of the Tecumseh theater and many more hidden gems.

The village was once a coal mining town and now shawnee may become a tourist destination.

Cheryl Blosser, who works for the little cities of black diamonds office that promotes coal mining community development, helped to set up an archive exhibit for the 150th anniversary.

“Tecumseh theater is one of the first buildings to really be seriously worked on here to restored. It has been worked on by a friend of mine and some of his buddies. They have put a lot of sweat equity, a lot of work the first time they fixed it they did it themselves. Putting a new roof on with advice from a retired roofer. They have put a lot of their time into that”

Deb Hutmrie, a Shawnee resident, said they have a full day of events planned.



“We’ve got food trucks, we have all the businesses will be open we have stores down that way on this side of Main street we have the black diamond tavern that will be open. The theater is open which is very historic,” she told us.

There is a lot of development changing in the village right now. Humrie says regardless of your opinion on the matter, this will bring more people to the great, historic Shawnee.