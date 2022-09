LOCAL SPORTS SCORES 9/3/22

FOOTBALL:

WEST MUSKINGUM 56 SHRODER 14

Tornadoes improve to 3-0. Will host 3-0 New Lexington next week.

VOLLEYBALL:

MUSKINGUM UNIVERSITY 3 HANOVER 0

MUSKINGUM UNIVERSITY 3 WESTERN CONN STATE 0

Fighting Muskies improve to 3-0 on season. Have not lost a set yet.

FORT FRYE 3 PHILO 1

JOHN GLENN 3 NEW PHILADELPHIA 1

Muskies Leaders:

Kara Fields 8 kills, 1 ace

Hannah DeMattio 6 kills

Emma Briggs 6 kills, 12 digs

Lauren Blair 25 assists, 12 digs

Aleea Musselman 4 kills, 11 digs

Emma Dolan 3 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs

Sydney White 1 ace, 10 digs

Graceann Hitchcock 10 digs

NEWARK CATHOLIC 3 CAMBRIDGE 0

NEW LEXINGTON 3 EASTERN 0

COSHOCTON 3 INDIAN VALLEY 2

RIVER VIEW 3 RIDGEWOOD 0

GIRLS SOCCER:

BISHOP ROSECRANS 9 FISHER CATHOLIC 0

Scorers: (Goals) Chloe Zemba 5, Sydnee Maxwell, Caitlyn Wilson, Jenna McLaughlin, Jaleigh Stoneburner

FAIRFIELD UNION 1 TRI-VALLEY 0

HIGHLAND 5 JOHN GLENN 1

BOYS SOCCER:

BETHANY 4 MUSKINGUM UNIVERSITY 0

FAIRFIELD UNION 6 TRI-VALLEY 2

MINERVA 3 COSHOCTON 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL (OHIO):

OHIO STATE 21 NOTRE DAME 10

OHIO 41 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 38

ARKANSAS 31 CINCINNATI 24

KENTUCKY 37 MIAMI (OH) 17