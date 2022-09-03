Updated on Sunday, September 4, 2022; Morning Update: SUNDAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 77° SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 66° LABOR DAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 74° DISCUSSION:

Another round of scattered showers and a few storms on-tap across SE Ohio on Sunday. Rain will be heavy at times, with muggy conditions across the region. With the rain and clouds, temperatures will struggle to warm into the upper 70s for daytime highs across the area.

More scattered rain and isolated storms will continue into the overnight Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 60s across the region.

More rain and a few storms will continue into Labor Day, with heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, as highs struggle to reach the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

Rain chances will begin to lessen, but not completely go away by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will bump back into the upper 70s to around 80 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

As we round out the work week, there will be a slight chance of spotty showers and or a storm on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will bump up into the lower 80s as we end the work week.

As we head into next weekend, chance of rain will slightly increase on Saturday, with highs near 80.

Have a Great Sunday!