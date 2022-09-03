3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run took place earlier today.

‘Team Coby’ is an anti-bullying and suicide awareness group. The group is named after Coby, a young child who committed suicide.

Coby was a child who had the sweetest soul and could light up any room that he entered.

In march of 2018, Coby took his own life after being bullied to the point where he felt it was his only option.

As parents, it is important to talk to your children about bullying and teach them to stand up for themselves as well as others when they see or hear bullying.

Team Coby’s mission is to educate and bring awareness about bullying and youth suicide issues.

Coby’s mother, tammy, and her two grandchildren spoke with us about this year’s poker-run.

“All the money raised today with our poker run we’ve got live music all day is going to create scholarships for the local youth,” she told us.

Tony Collins, the GM of the Barn also says that the event is always a great opportunity.