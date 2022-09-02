H.S. Sports Scores 9/1/22

VOLLEYBALL:

Thursday night in Zanesville, the Coshocton Redskins volleyball team took care of business as they beat host West Muskingum in straight sets by the scores of: 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Lindsey Bryant had a solid overall performance for the ‘Skins as she racked up 6 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks and 10 digs – which led the team in each of those categories. 

Jalynn West was the assist leader with 18. Kenidi Jackson contributed 5 kills and 2 aces and Miyah Davis had 6 digs. 

The victory puts the Redskins at 3-2 on the season and 3-1 in the MVL.

The volleyball team is back in action Saturday as the entire program heads to Gnadenhutten to battle the Indian Valley Braves.

JOHN GLENN: 0 SHERIDAN: 3

19-25, 23-25, 21-25

Muskie Leaders: Aleea Musselman 7 kills, 15 digs, 3 blocks. Emma Briggs 5 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace, Kara Fields 4 kills, 3 blocks, Lauren Blair 19 assists, 8 digs, 1 kill, Emma Dolan 3 aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks, 2 kills, Sarah Wayne 7 digs, Graceann Hitchcock 5 digs, Sydney White 1 ace, 4 digs, Hannah DeMattio 3 blocks, 2 kills

The Muskies travel to New Philadelphia Saturday, freshman start time is 10am.

GIRLS SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN: 7 SHERIDAN: 0

The Little Muskies improve to 3-2-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the Muskingum Valley League after a shut-out win over Sheridan (1-3 overall; 1-2 MVL).

John Glenn was led by Marina Nicolozakes who netted four goals and tallied one assist. Riley Zamensky had two goals and an assist. Estelle Matheny also had a first half goal as well as three assists.

The Little Muskies goalkeeper Faith Lemon made 2 save off 2 shots. Sheridan goalkeep Kendall Harter made 9 saves off 16 shots

Next match Saturday 9/3 versus Hiland, at Historic Crew Stadium 12:00.

