Fair Food Drive Helped Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fair has come to an end, but the efforts of the Junior Fair Board continue to have an impact on our community.

The Junior Fair Board held the “Fight The Hunger, Stock The Trailer Food Drive,” where they collected canned foods in exchange for free admittance to the fair.

“That’s exciting for us too at Christ Table because many times, the people we serve here at Christ Table don’t get to take that beach vacation. Going to the fair is their children’s vacation, so being able to get in the fair with two cans of food really helps the people that we serve get to have that vacation day with their family,” Executive Director of Christ’s Table, Keely Warden said.

The exact number of pounds of cans collected is being kept a secret for now because the Junior Fair Board is in a competition with other Junior Fair Boards throughout the state, they’ll only say at this time it was a record breaking year.

“We want people to know, those families that not only walked through the fair and had a great day that day, they also were able to provide a meal here at Christ Table, Monday through Saturday to the people that need the food the most,” Warden said.

Sheriff Matt Lutz helped sponsor the day.