Updated on Friday, September 2, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 86° TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 65° SATURDAY: Isolated Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 82° DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy, warm and muggy end to the work week across SE Ohio. We will see some peeks of sunshine form time to time, but clouds will be much more dominate in the sky. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s this afternoon.

We will see mostly cloudy skies this evening for Friday Night Football Week 3, with game time temperatures around 80. We will fall back into the low to mid 70s by the end of the 4th quarter.

As we head into the rest of the overnight, clouds will remain, as lows drop into the mid 60s across the region.

Isolated showers and or a storm will return as we head into the start of the weekend, especially during the afternoon into the evening on Saturday. We will remain mostly cloudy otherwise, along with warm and muggy conditions, as highs top off in the lower 80s.

More rain will be likely on Sunday into Labor Day, as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances will begin to drop off, but not completely go away as we head into the middle and end of next week, as highs climb back into the lower 80s Tuesday through next Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!