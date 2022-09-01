ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the September ZAAP Artist of The Month, Rebecca Terrible.

Her artwork features anything from paintings of trees and water, to beautiful photos and glasswork.

She began painting, primarily with oils about 30 years ago and considers it a fun hobby.

Her husband, Dan Terrible says she is inspired by her love of nature!

“She likes trees. That’s a lot of the inspiration. And she likes the water, the ocean. And nature in general. We spend half the year in Mexico so she’s got some paintings that are reflective of that. And then some from around our house. ”

They both say it’s an honor to be chosen as artist of the month and know their colleagues respect her work!

When asked, Terrible even gave some advice to aspiring artists.

“Keep working at it. Keep working at it. Find a medium that you like. That could be painting or glassworking or sculpting or pottery work, or woodwork. Any number of things. Keep working at it and try to get yourself a mentor that can help you out.”

Both Rebecca and her husband enjoy art and are excited for the First Friday Artwalk where they’ll be displaying Terrible’s art!

The Terribles say the artwork is affordable for any budget with pieces ranging from as low as $5 to over $100.