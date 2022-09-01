Week 2: Orthopaedic Assoc. Player of the Week

The second week of football season is in the books and we’re proud to bring you the Orthopaedic Associates Radio players of the week.

This week’s players of the game include Hunter Rose from New Lexington. He was the player of the game for Highway 103. He had a great performance with 176 yards rushing on just 13 carriers to go along with 20 receiving yards and 3 tackles.

The Z92 player of the game was Sheridan’s wide receiver Andrew Holden who caught two touchdowns.

Our AM 1240 player of the game was Zanesville’s Trevor Lyons.

“It feels great, like a sense of accomplishment you don’t ever expect to get. Definitely a lot of conditioning and cardio. It’s not always super easy but you have got to find time that you can get your breaks. Reading keys and stopping what they have planned,” said Lyons.

Lyos starts as tailback and linebacker for the Blue Devils. Tune in Friday night to AM 1240, Z92 and Highway 103 to see who is named Orthopaedic Associates players of the game.