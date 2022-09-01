Three suspects arrested in Guernsey County in connection to auto theft

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol Thursday announced the arrests of three people in connection to an auto theft.

Authorities said on Wednesday, August 31, around 9:12 a.m. troopers were dispatched to a one vehicle crash on Hickle Road in Valley Township, Guernsey County.

When troopers arrived on scene, they were informed that the occupants had fled on foot.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Licking County.

Troopers, Guernsey and Noble County Sheriff’s deputies along with Highway Patrol Aviation attempted to locate the occupants but were unsuccessful.

Later in the day, The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office received a report of three suspicious individuals in the area of Pleasant City. The suspects were located and arrested. Authorities said two of the suspects were missing juveniles from Knox County.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office for charges.