The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability.

The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of North 9th Street. As a result of the warrant drugs and firearms were taken from the scene.