Governor DeWine Visits Zane State College

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine stopped by Zane State College earlier today.

The visit was an effort to explore the college’s unique learning opportunities. Including the brand new Bachelor of Applied Science, Electrical Engineering Technology in Protection and Control (BSET) program. Gov. DeWine says that this new program will give graduates a great opportunity.

“We’re looking at the program here for example, Zane State started that really prepares someone to go work for AEP or they can go work for another big company or other big company that’s dealing with electricity,” he told us.

He also urged the support of colleges such as Zane State and many others across the country as the new school year begins, but above all else that young people chose good career paths.

”I think that what’s important is when someone graduates from high school that they be on some pathway. Maybe a college pathway, it may be a 4 year college, 2 year college pathway or it may be one of our trades. But it’s important they have some pathway,” he said.

He also urges that businesses work directly with community colleges to create a direct pipeline to fulfill jobs.

Gov. DeWine will be running against Nan Whaley in November of this year.