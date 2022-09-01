EHD Found in 13 Ohio Counties including Perry

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhage Disease in White-tailed deer in several Ohio counties including Perry.

EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer and the disease occurs in the late summer and fall in deer herds across North America. Outbreaks are often associated with drought. ODNR said Ohio saw a rise in cases beginning in mid-August this year.

The EHD virus isn’t infectious to people or pets and isn’t spread animal to animal. It’s transmitted by the bite of small insects called midges. Once infected deer show symptoms within 5-10 days and many deer die within 36 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Sightings of sick or dead deer should be reported to wildohio.gov or a local wildlife officer.