Updated on Thursday, September 1, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 83° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 60° FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 86° DISCUSSION:

Another picture perfect day across SE Ohio as we begin the month of September. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon, under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will once again be fairly pleasant across the region today.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will drop to around 60 across the region.

We will more clouds, with sunshine mixing in for the end of the work week, with highs topping off in the mid 80s Friday afternoon.

We will see rain chances returning for the weekend into the start of the new work week. A few showers and or a storm will be possible on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible on Sunday into Labor Day. Temperatures will fall to around 80 for highs on Sunday and Monday.

The chance of rain will continue into the middle of next week, with highs around 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!