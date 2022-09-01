3 Arrested in Guernsey Co. Drug Investigation

Three people are under arrest after a search of an apartment within five hundred feet of the Cambridge City School grounds.

An 18-year-old from Akron, an 18-year-old from Cambridge and a 23-year-old female were all taken into custody. All three are being held in the Guernsey County Jail.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said they along with the central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and Cambridge Police executed the warrant involving the bulk trafficking of narcotics.

The apartment had been under investigation over the last few months.

During the search authorities uncovered suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a firearm and a large amount of U.S. currency.

