2nd Annual Overdose Drug Awareness Day Held By Drug-Free Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Residents from the community attended the 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday to remember the lives lost and to get educated on how to prevent an overdose.

The event was held by Drug-Free Muskingum with guest speaker Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz.

Another speaker at the event, Georgia Rosser, shared her story on losing her partner and father to her daughter, Taylor Strang, to an accidental drug overdose in August of 2018.

“I just wanted to share my experience today for the people who are kind of going through a similar situation of knowing what it’s like to love somebody who’s going through active addiction because it’s like consistently bracing for a car accident that hasn’t happened yet,” Rosser said. “Every time the phone rings, you get nervous.”

Rosser said one thing that has helped her is attending meetings. She encourages those to carry multiple Narcan kits and for families to work on having open communication discussing addiction and mental health.

The event had healthcare workers on site providing naloxone kits and training for those who are unaware of what to do for an overdose.

“Drug-Free Muskingum, we do a lot of things in the community so our goal is to bring the recovery community and the community together for education and awareness. We want to give these families the support,” Batteiger said.

Residents also got the chance to release butterflies into the air that represented their loved one.

Batteiger said September is Recovery Awareness Month and they plan to continue to educate the community not just for a set day, but for any day.