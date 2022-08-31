Wolverhampton adds 6-foot-7 striker Kalajdžić from Stuttgart

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton added some much-needed depth and variety to its attack by signing Austria striker Saša Kalajdžić from German club Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Kalajdžić stands out because of his height — he is 6-foot-7 (2 meters) — and has scored 23 goals across the last two seasons in the Bundesliga, in which he was Stuttgart’s top scorer both times.

Kalajdžić will provide competition for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for form and possibly confidence since returning at the start of last season from a fractured skull.

Wolverhampton has scored just two goals in its first four games of the Premier League season, failing to add a cutting edge to good build-up play.

Kalajdžić, who has played 15 times for Austria, signed a five-year deal for a reported fee of 18 million euros ($18 million), subject to attaining a visa and work permit.

“We are very happy to secure the signing of Sasa, who is a talented young striker, has many excellent attributes to his game and fits the profile that we have been looking for this summer,” Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports