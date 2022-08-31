ZANESVILLE, OH- School is back in session and The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare is getting ready to start this fall. The Learning Nest Preschool and Daycare is a faith-based Preschool and Daycare that offers both AM and PM Preschool classes.

Owner and Lead Teacher at The Learning Nest Linsey Saxton spoke about what makes the Learning Nest different from other Preschools.

“We do teach to the Ohio Early Learning standards, but we also incorporate curriculums that are faith-based. This is a fully renovated building, so it’s brand new, it is also furnished with technology that is up to date.”

Saxton also spoke about why it’s important to have a faith-based Preschool and Daycare in Zanesville.

“I taught in the public school system for over 15 years so the calling place in my heart was that I knew that there was a need for in this area just in general, to offer a Christian Christ centered environment and atmosphere. I felt like that was something that was lacking in our public-school systems, so I wanted to be able to incorporate it into this, when I knew this was a dream of mine, I wanted to make sure that we instilled a Christ like environment and included that faith-based education.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony for The Learning Nest will be on September 8th. If you are interested in signing up you can call The Learning Nest at 740-624-7827 or visit their website at thelearningnest.net.