ZANESVILLE, OH- Today the radio players of the week brought to you by Orthopedic Associates have been announced and the three players were given their t-shirts today.

This weeks players of the game included Hunter Rose from New Lexington’s and he won WZVL OAZ Player of The Game with a great performance of 176 yards rushing on just 13 carries to go along with 20 receiving yards and 3 tackles.

The second player won WHIZ FM OAZ Player of The Game and that was Sheridan’s wide receiver Andrew Holden who caught 2 touchdowns in the game.

And last was as mentioned before Zanesville’s Trevor Lyons who won w-h-i-z am 1240 OAZ Player of The Game Lyons started tail back and line backer in the game and was making plays all over the field.

“On behalf of orthopedic associates and our 43 employees we are happy to sponsor and to present the player of the week award to Trevor Lyons “

“It feels great, like a sense of accomplishment you don’t ever expect to get. Definitely a lot of conditioning and cardio. It’s not always super easy but you have got to find time that you can get your breaks. Reading keys and stopping what they have planned”. Said Trevor Lyons