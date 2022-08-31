ArtCOZ Artist and Musicians of the Month

ZANESVILLE, OH -The Artist Colony of Zanesville or ‘ArtCoz’ has announced their artist and musician for the month of September!

The First Friday Artwalk will be held Friday, September 2nd in Downtown Zanesville. ArtCOZ will feature and highlight artist of the month, Cherie Bronkar. Her art style is inspired by nature and she says this award makes her feel welcomed from the community.

“The biggest feeling you get from it is a welcome into the community here. I’ve been very lucky to be welcomed by both ZAAP and ArtCOZ, and you know, you just get– there’s the feelings of being welcomed and the feeling of being accepted.”

The KLB & Co Band is this months featured musicians. The newly formed band features husband and wife duo Bill and Connie Stoneburner, along with Roger Touvell and the President of ArtCOZ, Kristen Brown. They are all very excited to be chosen for this honor.

To check out this month’s artist and musician, you can visit Artwalk this Friday from 5 to 8/9pm in Zanesville’s Art district. A full list of artists and studios that will be participating in this months Artwalk can be found at artcoz.org.